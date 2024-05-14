Six-story housing project now the latest proposal for redevelopment of downtown Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A planned six-story housing project at the corner of Broadway and Main Street is the latest proposal for the ongoing planned redevelopment of downtown Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara-based The Vernon Group is planning to build the all-low income housing project on the site where Perlman Park is now located.

The small park sits mostly unused in the heart of the downtown, directly across the street from the Santa Maria Town Center mall.

"The Perlman Park project is going to be 150 apartments that are going to be affordable," said Brett Vernon, The Vernon Group President. "There's going to be six stories with with 50 or 75 parking spaces underneath. The additional parking is going to be down across the street in the city lot, and that's going to be shared with the affordable piece."

Vernon appeared before Santa Maria City Council last week to provide a review of the project, as well as the handful of other projects The Vernon Group is working on in the downtown area.

The Vernon Group has several other housing and mixed-use projects in the works, including redeveloping the former Mervyn's/Fallas building into a mixed-used project, building apartments at site of the Alvin Newton firefighter memorial at Broadway and Main Street, and redeveloping the site where Boot Barn is located into another mixed-use project.

Be sure to tune into News Channel 3-12 tonight for more information on the Perlman Park project, and an update on the other future developments for downtown Santa Maria.