Police publicly release footage from December officer-involved shooting at Lompoc Circle K

LOMPOC, Calif.– The Lompoc Police Department released footage Tuesday associated with an officer-involved shooting in December that ended with the death of Connor Amador of Lompoc at a Circle K in Lompoc.

The video is posted on the Lompoc Police Department's YouTube page.

According to the posted video from the Lompoc Police Department, Amador was armed with a machete and a "4.5 Millimeter BB-Gun" recovered form the scene and featured below.

Lompoc Police Department publicly identified the officer involved in the incident in January as a six-year veteran of the law enforcement agency who remains on administrative leave during an investigation headed by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.