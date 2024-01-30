Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Police publicly release footage from December officer-involved shooting at Lompoc Circle K

Lompoc Police Department
By
today at 3:50 pm
Published 4:17 pm

LOMPOC, Calif.– The Lompoc Police Department released footage Tuesday associated with an officer-involved shooting in December that ended with the death of Connor Amador of Lompoc at a Circle K in Lompoc.

The video is posted on the Lompoc Police Department's YouTube page.

According to the posted video from the Lompoc Police Department, Amador was armed with a machete and a "4.5 Millimeter BB-Gun" recovered form the scene and featured below.

Lompoc Police Department publicly identified the officer involved in the incident in January as a six-year veteran of the law enforcement agency who remains on administrative leave during an investigation headed by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
crime and courts
KEYT
lompoc
lompoc police department
officer-involved shooting
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county sheriff's office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content