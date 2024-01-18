Police identify officer connected to officer-involved shooting in late December in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – On Thursday, the Lompoc Police Department identified Officer Alexander Justice as the officer who fatally shot a man at the Circle K on East Ocean Avenue on Dec. 29 of last year.

The Lompoc Police Department explain that Officer Justice is a six-year member of their law enforcement agency with nine total years of law enforcement service.

Officer Justice remains on administrative leave while Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department conducts its investigation into the officer-involved shooting state Lompoc Police Department.

Lompoc Police Department publicly identified 20-year-old Connor Amador of Lompoc on Jan. 3, 2024, as the man shot and killed during the incident.