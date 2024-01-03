Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Lompoc man identified Wednesday as the person shot and killed by Lompoc Police in late December

KEYT/MGN
By
New
today at 5:35 pm
Published 5:43 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Police Department publicly identified the man shot and killed by officers at the Circle K at 1421 Ocean Avenue on Dec. 29, 2023, as 20-year-old Lompoc resident Connor Amador on Wednesday.

Lompoc Police Department detail that an officer-involved shooting investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Santa Barabra County Sheriff's Office at pio@sbsheriff.org.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
lompoc
lompoc police department
officer-involved shooting
officer-invovled shooting investigation
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county sheriff's office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content