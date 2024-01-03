Lompoc man identified Wednesday as the person shot and killed by Lompoc Police in late December

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Police Department publicly identified the man shot and killed by officers at the Circle K at 1421 Ocean Avenue on Dec. 29, 2023, as 20-year-old Lompoc resident Connor Amador on Wednesday.

Lompoc Police Department detail that an officer-involved shooting investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Santa Barabra County Sheriff's Office at pio@sbsheriff.org.