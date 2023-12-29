Man killed in officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – A man has died following a police-involved shooting outside of the Circle K at 1421 Ocean Avenue Friday morning.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, officers with Lompoc Police Department responded to a call for an armed robbery at the Circle K on Ocean Avenue, but the man had left the area before their arrival state Lompoc Police Department.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, the man was armed and robbed the clerk of money and alcohol before fleeing the scene.

On Friday, Dec. 29, at approximately 1:18 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the same Circle K again for an armed man near the gas pumps who had attempted to carjack a person in the parking lot detail Lompoc Police Department.

The person was able to flee from the attempted carjacking on foot and the armed man entered the Circle K and attempted to rob the convenience store again explain Lompoc Police Department.

When the armed man exited the store, he was confronted by officers with Lompoc Police Department and an officer-involved shooting occurred state Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police Department, officers provided medical aid until other medical responders arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lompoc Police Chief Kevin Martin requested that Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office conduct an Officer Involved Shooting Investigation and the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of their of kin.