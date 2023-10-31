Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Fire crews respond to vegetation fire in Solvang

National Forest Service, Los Padres National Forest
By
today at 5:12 pm
Published 5:21 pm

SOLVANG, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire less than half an acre in the 1900 block of Mission Drive in Solvang Tuesday afternoon.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, structures were threatened, but forward progress of the flames was stopped at 5:03 p.m. without any reported damage to nearby buildings.

The initial call of a vegetation fire came in around 4:43 p.m. and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
solvang

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content