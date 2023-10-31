Fire crews respond to vegetation fire in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire less than half an acre in the 1900 block of Mission Drive in Solvang Tuesday afternoon.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, structures were threatened, but forward progress of the flames was stopped at 5:03 p.m. without any reported damage to nearby buildings.

Vegetation Fire: 1900 Block Old Mission Dr. Solvang. Structures threatened by fire, SBC Firefighters stopped forward progress at 5:03pm and contained to approx. 1/2 acre or less. No apparent building damage. Fire is under investigation. CT 4:43pm (Video - LPF PIO) pic.twitter.com/g98uRwIw79 — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) November 1, 2023

The initial call of a vegetation fire came in around 4:43 p.m. and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.