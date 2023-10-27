Fire crews responding to vehicle fire on Highway 246 southeast of Buellton Friday evening

BUELLTON, Calif. –Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a vehicle accident with one vehicle on fire near the intersection of Highway 246 and Ballard Canyon Rd. southeast of Buellton.

The initial call of a two-vehicle incident came in around 5:48 p.m. on Friday and includes the northbound lane of Ballard Canyon Rd. details California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident page.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.