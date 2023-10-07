Skip to Content
Hundreds gathered at the Salvation Army in Santa Maria for the Harvest Donations

Christina Rodriguez
By
October 7, 2023
Published 10:21 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Hundreds of people gathered today at the Salvation Army in Santa Maria for the Harvest donations.

This is a yearly event that the Salvation Army holds for the community.

People were able to receive clothing for the entire family.

They also received cleaning and grooming supplies as well as vegetables.

People also had the opportunity to sign up for the Thanksgiving dinner giveaway and the Christmas toy drive.

Mayor of the Santa Maria Salvation Army, Vicky Villanea said they are still in need of Turkey sponsors. They are expecting to feed over 250 families. Last year they reached 380 families.

Volunteers are also needed and welcome to prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Christina Rodriguez

