Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria man arrested in connection to February homicide

Patricia Martellott
By
today at 5:45 pm
Published 6:02 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police Department arrested a 27-year-old Santa Maria man on Wednesday in connection with a Feb. 4 shooting that resulted in the death of a Santa Maria man.

On Wednesday, Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) Detective Bureau alongside the SMPD SWAT Team executed a search and arrest warrant around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Camino Colegio.

SMPD detail that on Feb. 4, 2023, around 11:50 p.m. SMPD officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of North Railroad and discovered two adult males with shooting injuries.

Both men were medically transported for their injuries and one of them, 40-year-old Robert Valencia of Santa Maria, died from his injuries relay SMPD.

The 27-year-old arrested on Wednesday was identified during an investigation and was arrested without incident detail SMPD.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for PC 187-Murder and is being held on a $2 million bail relay SMPD.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Brian Santiago at 805-928-3781 extension 1362.

