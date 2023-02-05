Santa Maria police ask for public assistance in homicide investigation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Around 11:50 p. m. on Jan. 4, Santa Maria Police dispatch received multiple calls about multiple gunshots in the 400 block of North Railroad. Arriving officers found two adult men in need of medical attention for gun-related injuries.

Both men were transported to the hospital.

One man died from his injuries and the other is in stable condition. Their identities are being withheld by police until their next of kin can be notified.

The public is asked to provide any relevant information for this ongoing investigation with lead investigator Detective Brian Santiago at 805-928-3781 ext. 1362 or with SMPD Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.