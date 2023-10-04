Resource Fair held in Santa Maria for students with disabilities

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The event was hosted at Pioneer Valley High School for transition-aged youth with disabilities in Santa Barbara County.

There were vendors for things like employment opportunities and college program information.

As well as food, drinks and raffle prizes.

Event planners say the time of transition after high school from age 18 to 22 can be scary for families and they want to help support their next steps.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District says the purpose of this event was to showcase resources and opportunities for local students with special needs.