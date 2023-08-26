Skip to Content
Serve Santa Maria takes on 17 charitable projects for the community

Serve Santa Maria
today at 8:48 am
Published 9:03 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Serve Santa Maria takes on the largest charitable project day they have ever provided for the community in the last 14 years.

This year, serve Santa Maria will work on 17 projects in the Santa Maria Valley.

They will build beds for non-profit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Paint Playgrounds around town, give the Salvation Army's garden an upgrade to free eye exam's with the Lions Club.

These are just a few of some of the great work volunteers will be doing around town today.

To learn more about Serve Santa Maria go to servesantamaria.com.

Stay tuned on your News Channel at 6 pm for the full story.

Christina Rodriguez

