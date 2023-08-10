Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Parts of Highways 1 and 246 will be closed Friday for 19th Annual Lompoc Police Cruise

Caltrans
By
August 10, 2023 1:44 pm
Published 1:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Drivers will encounter road closures during the 19th Annual Lompoc Police Cruise on Friday, Aug. 11 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Highway 246 (Ocean Avenue) will be closed from H Street to N Street and Highway 1 (H Street) will be closed from C Street to Walnut Avenue.

Caltrans will place signs notifying the public of the closures.

For up-to-date information about road closures in the area, visit Caltrans' Quickmap.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
19th Annual Lompoc Police Cruise
Caltrans District 5
highway 1
highway 246
KEYT
lompoc
lompoc police department
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content