Parts of Highways 1 and 246 will be closed Friday for 19th Annual Lompoc Police Cruise
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Drivers will encounter road closures during the 19th Annual Lompoc Police Cruise on Friday, Aug. 11 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Highway 246 (Ocean Avenue) will be closed from H Street to N Street and Highway 1 (H Street) will be closed from C Street to Walnut Avenue.
Caltrans will place signs notifying the public of the closures.
For up-to-date information about road closures in the area, visit Caltrans' Quickmap.