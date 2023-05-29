The Santa Maria Cemetery hosts a Memorial Day Ceremony in honor of fallen soldiers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Cemetery is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony in honor of fallen soldiers today.

The Commander of Santa Maria Valley Honor Guard, Captain Mike Stadnick Jr., organized the service to honor all service members who have passed while on duty.

The free outdoor ceremony will have an plane flyover and guests speakers.

The Santa Maria Cemetery is located on, 1501 S. College Drive. in Santa Maria.

