Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 10:51 am

Controlled burns to take place along Jalama Road this week

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Controlled burns will take place along Jalama Road outside of Lompoc from Wednesday, Nov. 16, to Friday, Nov. 18, according to the Air Pollution Control District.

Local firefighters will burn about 268 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland as a part of the Dangermond TREX (Prescribed Fire Training Exchanges) from Nov. 13.

This TREX exercise aims to bring firefighting partners together to expand their experience with controlled burns, according to APCD.

Smoke may be visible from the area, and APCD said if you smell smoke to take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.

This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions, if the conditions are not desired it will be rescheduled according to APCD.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information
Reporting System website: ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

