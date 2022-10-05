Skip to Content
Published 3:54 pm

SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Wednesday afternoon

VANDENBERG, Calif. – SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday the launch happened at 4:10 p.m.

This Falcon 9 launch, postponed from it's original launch window first on Monday then Tuesday afternoon, sent the satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E, according to SpaceX.

SpaceX said that the first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, and one Starlink mission.

"Following stage separation, the first stage (landed) on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which (was) stationed in the Pacific Ocean," according to SpaceX.

For more information, visit: spacex.com/launches/sl4-29.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

