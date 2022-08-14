Santa Barbara Humane is offering free pet vaccines at Santa Maria’s Day in the Park

ORCUTT, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Humane non-profit is offering free pet vaccines, microchips, and topical flea control for dogs this Sunday at Waller Park.

Community members enjoyed food trucks, live music, and a canine agility show at this year's Santa Maria's Day in the park.

"We just came to the park to say, have a great day with, you know, family day together. But then I saw the Humane Society booth and so we're going to get Paco and Chloe microchipped today", said Angela Flores from Santa Maria.

The Santa Barbara Humane had booths for dog owners to sign up for training and classes.

“We've got great behavior and trainer training team that can give you the tips that you need. And sometimes the tools, maybe it's the right harness to really make sure you can take your pet out just about anywhere you go with your family", said Santa Barbara Humane CEO Keri Burns.

Funding for the free pet services was sponsored by Central Coast Truck Center, Petco Love, Community Bank of Santa Maria, and others.

“It's a wonderful event to give people the opportunity to have free access to these, to this information, and to have an opportunity to socialize their animals in a public setting”, said Chief Officer, Paige Van Tuyl.

The non-profit asked that dogs be at least six weeks old for the vaccines and be kept on a leash.