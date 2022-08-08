Street delays begin on College and Stowell Drive in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Construction began this morning on the streets of College, Stowell to Enos Drive for the new roadway project.

The renovations will continue Monday Aug. 15 on Skyway Drive through October and other major streets in Santa Maria.

CalPortland posted notices to residents and businesses for affected streets with dates for prohibited parking and street access.

Construction is estimated to cost $3,578,800 million dollars.

The renovated streets are said to last over 10 years.

The streets that are part of the project include: