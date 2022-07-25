Lompoc Unified superintendent resigns to focus on family

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald announced his resignation from the position he has held for 10 years on Monday, stating that the time has come for him to focus more on his family.

“I am proud of the work I have done in LUSD. The time has come for me to focus on supporting my wife in her career pursuits, as she has done for me for many years,” said McDonald. “We have two potential 2024 and/or 2028 Olympic athletes that I need to support in better fashion.”

McDonald has served as the district's superintendent for 10 years, making him the longest serving superintendent in the district since 1975, according to Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla.

Huyck Stadium's track and field was upgraded and updated during his tenure, the district added physical education teachers to the elementary schools, and solar panels were installed at two high schools, according to Valla.

Some other accomplishments made during McDonald's time with the district include adding social-emotional counselors to all 16 district campuses, creating a Visual and Performing Arts Academy at Los Berros Elementary School, and solidifying and expanding the dual-immersion pathway to include elementary, middle, and high school students.

“My focus has always been on the kids and doing what’s best for them,” McDonald said. “The students of Lompoc deserve a quality education and I am honored to have helped provide that to them.”

McDonald was awarded the Crystal Apple Award for a district administrator from Santa Barbara County, the California Continuation Education Association Superintendent of the Year award, the Association of California School Administrators Regional Superintendent of the year, and the YMCA After-School Program Leadership award, among others.

His resignation is effective on Monday.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article stated that Valla will serve as the interim superintendent while the Board of Education discusses the next steps. That information has since been recalled; an interim superintendent has not been named.