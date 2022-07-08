Brush fire near Buellton no longer growing

Buellton, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews stopped forward progress on a small brush fire that prompted a lane closure along northbound Highway 101 and was threatening one structure fire along Highway 101 near Buellton.

The fire, which is being called the Park Fire, was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near Highway 1, just south of Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

VegetationFire- #ParkFire SBC on scene of a 1-3 acre fire burning near Hwy 101 n/b on the Nojoqui Grade, south of Buellton. C/T 12:23 p.m. 1 structure was threatened and evacuated, however suffered no damage. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/B3CRakVOoC — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 8, 2022

The fire had potential to grow to 5-10 acres, but forward progress was stopped at 2-3 acres around 2 p.m., according to the fire department.

The fire threatened one structure, and the resident was notified and evacuated, said Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The brush fire prompted the closure of the northbound #3 right highway lane.

U.S. Forest Service and County Air Support Unit teams responded to assist and engage in a fire attack.

Your News Channel had a crew at the scene.

VegetationFire- #ParkFire SBC on scene of a 1-3 acre fire burning near Hwy 101 n/b on the Nojoqui Grade, south of Buellton. C/T 12:23 p.m. 1 structure was threatened and evacuated, however suffered no damage. pic.twitter.com/BS7DXwph4M — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 8, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.