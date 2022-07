SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Camino Fire that broke out in a rural area near Arroyo Grande last week has been deemed 100% contained, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire broke out along Huasna Road on June 28 and burned a total of 378 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was started by a catalytic converter.

The fire caused evacuation warnings and orders on the day it broke out, but no structures or homes were damaged.