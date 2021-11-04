Lompoc City Fire Department unveils new fire engine

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc City Fire Department recently unveiled a new fire engine to the community.

The new engine will be replacing one that has been in service sine 2002.

Lompoc City Fire says the process for getting this new engine has been in the works for over a year now, but the engine has made its way into the station a couple of days ago.

There are small but signifiant changes that have been made for reliability, sustainability, and safety.

Ensuring more safety includes compartments on the side of the engine that will separate freshly used turnouts from a fire from the firefighters.

That separation will help firefighters from staying away from the toxins that can get stuck into the turnouts.

The engine is planning to be activated in a couple of weeks.