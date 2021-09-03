Santa Maria Elks Rodeo brings sales to local businesses

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Businesses in Santa Maria are experiencing a positive economic impact due to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

Last year, the rodeo was canceled by COVID. This year, it is back.

“I am excited for the rodeo,” said Santa Maria Inn Manager Ryan Swack. “I will be going on these days. I can't wait to go.”

At the historic Santa Maria Inn, the manager says despite the pandemic, the weekend is fully booked because many are going to the rodeo.

The hotel is preparing with a DJ and other activities.

“Having the rodeo on Labor Day weekend is kind of a big deal for hotels,” said Swack. “Everybody should be full this weekend. There should be a lot of tourists in town.

It has also been a busy day for businesses such as Boot Bar.

“We have seen a good increase in foot traffic here at our store for the rodeo,” said Boot Barn manager Peter Sanchez. “It has been fantastic. The support we have seen from different customers coming in, appreciating the products coming in specifically for the rodeo.”

NewsChannel 3-12 found customers scattered around the store, to find that new cowboy, or cowgirl outfit.

The manager said all of this is bringing in great revenue.

“We have staff that have come from Bakersfield as well as the Paso Robles store just to be here this weekend to help support the foot traffic that we expect,” said Sanchez.