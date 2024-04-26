Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

Sunsender Event Host and local Yoga Studio owner previewed inaugural daytime festival on The Morning News

By
Published 10:11 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Sunsender, the first ever daytime festival for the city is coming to Santa Barbara Saturday April 27th. Sunsender Adrienne Smith, the Host of the event and Owner of Power of Your Om Yoga Studio joined The Morning News this morning.

She detailed her past, what the inspiration was behind this inaugural daytime festival, and what attendees can expect.

For tickets and more information, visit https://sunsendersb.com/.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christa Kurkjian

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content