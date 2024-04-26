Sunsender Event Host and local Yoga Studio owner previewed inaugural daytime festival on The Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Sunsender, the first ever daytime festival for the city is coming to Santa Barbara Saturday April 27th. Sunsender Adrienne Smith, the Host of the event and Owner of Power of Your Om Yoga Studio joined The Morning News this morning.

She detailed her past, what the inspiration was behind this inaugural daytime festival, and what attendees can expect.

For tickets and more information, visit https://sunsendersb.com/.