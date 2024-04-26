Annual Strawberry Festival opens three-day run at the Santa Maria Fairpark

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – One of the most popular events of the year on the Central Coast returns Friday with the opening of the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The event will run for three days, opening on Friday, April 26 and conclude on Sunday, April 28.

During the weekend, the festival will celebrate the famous bright red fruit that is Santa Maria's top crop.

Many of the attractions at the Fairpark will showcase strawberries, including food vendors, as well as arts and crafts and other strawberry-themed activities.

As always, there will be a carnival for attendees of all ages, free strawberry tastings, local vendors and much more.

This year's theme is "Strawberry Cruzin'," so appropriately, there is also a car show lined up that will feature many classic cars from the past.

Gates will be open from noon to 10 p.m. daily.

For more information, click here to visit the Santa Maria Fairpark website.