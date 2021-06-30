‘No Kid Hungry’ stops at Lompoc elementary school

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - Community-wide efforts to feed children this summer continue across Santa Barbara County.

The "No Kid Hungry" campaign visited Hapgood Elementary School in Lompoc Wednesday.

The annual program is supported by a coalition of local school districts, cities and non-profit groups. They combine resources to provide free, nutritious "grab and go" meals to children age 18 and under all summer long.

"For the kids who walk and pick up meals, who are not in summer school, they pick up a meal on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and they get meals for the entire week," said Hannah Carroll of the Lompoc Unified School District. "And our summer school students who are here on campus, they also get two meals a day. They get breakfast and lunch."

"It's about sharing healthy food with these students and youth around the community," said Abbi Marrs a participant in the program. "There's still a need, there's still parents out of work, even before COVID there was people struggling."

Non-profit groups involved in the free summer meal program include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and the United Way.