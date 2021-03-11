Skip to Content
SB County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman killed in rollover crash near Gaviota

GAVIOTA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the identification of the woman who died in a rollover crash Wednesday morning off Highway 101 near Gaviota.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m.

21-year-old Gloria Ashley De Nova Morales of Guadalupe was reportedly driving southbound on the 101, just north of Highway 1, when her vehicle suddenly traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Officers said the car proceeded to roll down a dirt embankment before crashing into a tree.

De Nova Morales suffered fatal injuries as a result. She was extricated from the vehicle by Santa Barbara County firefighters and sadly died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by California Highway Patrol.

They said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash occurred the morning after sudden rain and cold conditions soaked the Central and South Coasts.

