Driver killed in rollover accident during wet morning commute
GAVIOTA, Calif. - A driver was killed Wednesday morning when their vehicle rolled over and off of Highway 101.
The single-vehicle accident happened around 6:45 a.m. and the car was traveling southbound near Gaviota. Santa Barbara County Fire had to extricate the person from the vehicle. Authorities say the driver, only identified as a female in her 20s, died at the scene.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. It happened in wet conditions after overnight and morning rain showers soaked the Central Coast.
