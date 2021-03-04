Vandenberg Colonel Rickards to deliver state of Air Force Base address

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

VANDENBERG AFB, Calif. – United States Space Force Col. David A. Rickards will deliver the State of Vandenberg Air Force Base address Thursday morning on Zoom.

The Lompoc and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce invite their members and public to attend the informative online meeting.

Col. Rickards will highlight the Air Force Base's accomplishments in 2020, followed by a discussion of the upcoming changes in 2021.

