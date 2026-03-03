Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Isla Vista Could See and Alternative Permitted Event to Replace Deltopia

today at 2:10 am
Published 2:01 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -. There could be an alternative to Deltopia this year in Isla Vista.

The Isla Vista Community Services District is going to the County Board of Supervisors with the Spring Fest plan Tuesday.
It has been in the development stages for weeks, and steps have been taken to create a more organized event using park spaces and not Del Playa Drive where the unpermitted Deltopia street party has taken place in the past.
That gathering has led to huge crowds, injuries, medical calls and safety violations.
Recently the county voted to ban amplified music during the likely Deltopia weekend around April 4th.
The Community Services District say its proposed event will celebrate local culture, art, and entertainment.
Spring Fest will be in several areas, mainly park settings.
It will not be on Del Playa Drive.
Organizers are in the process of securing all the permits

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

