Deltopia Becomes No-topia, New Permitted Event in the Works

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) - A new effort is underway to have an organized Spring celebration in Isla Vista that reigns in the crowds known to show up for the unpermitted Deltopia event, which was recently silenced by the County Board of Supervisors.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors voted to have a noise ordinance, banning amplified music on and near the dates when Deltopia would be taking place.

To still bring the community together for a festival event under more sanctioned activities, the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has a plan in the works. The organizers and board members did have alternative activities last year to get the crowds away from the overloaded Del Playa Drive and reduce issues with medical calls, first responder access, and the dangers of cliff falls.

It was well received in the park settings with live bands, free water, tacos and safe resting areas.

A similar festival vibe is on the drawing board and funding has come in that amounts to about $240,000 from the IVCSD and also the A.S. Board at UC Santa Barbara nearby, which has been joining the recent events that serve the student population in Isla Vista in a safe way.

The festival has no name as of now, but organizers are looking for suggested names as part of their outreach.

Last night was a work session and town hall meeting to lay out the plan, show a color map and give the timeline that has to be met for approvals prior to the April 4th festivities.

Even if the event falls short on the approval, the IVCSD will be providing extra bathrooms, water stations and resources to help with safe community services, in anticipation of an active scene.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is already budgeting to have resources on duty that would be in line with a large event.

In a presentation to the Board of Supervisors recently prior to the noise ban, the Sheriff's Isla Vista Foot Patrol cited the burden of the unpermitted event with numerous calls for service, medical emergencies, injuries, overloaded emergency room beds, a broken crowded balcony and over the past 15 year, two deaths.

The report also cited thousands of dollars in county funds spent on managing the event needs beyond what a normal weekend would need. This is taking place as the county budget is forecasted to be facing a multi-million dollar deficit.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.