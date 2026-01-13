Amplified Music Rule Approved to Tone Down Isla Vista’s Unpermitted Deltopia Event

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - After years of seeing thousands show up for out of control parting in Isla Vista, the County Board of Supervisors will be using a new ordinance change to quiet it down and make it less attractive to out of towners.

It is known as Deltopia. It started as Floatopia in the water, then after a beach ban, ended up on Del Playa Drive.

A ban on amplified music means if it can be heard from the sidewalk it is a violation.

The county heard some staggering numbers from the Sheriff's department including costs of $465,000 in overtime from 2023 to 2025 for the Sheriff and Fire departments. From 2010 to 2025 the costs have been over $1 million.

There are also associated costs for the University Police, American Medical Response (AMR) and clean up efforts.

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting saying it has had a full or overflowing emergency room from the calls for medical needs coming from the event.

The impacts on the hospital and transport services have been beyond any normal weekend significantly.

Sheriff's Lt. Joe Schmidt made the presentation with photos, financial impacts and statistics that included injuries and deaths. He personally has been part of the response teams for years, including making rescues when someone goes 40-feet off the bluffs.

The UC Santa Barbara Associated Students has been working on solutions and providing funding for alternative events as part of a pivot on the event towards a more sanctioned and controlled scene.

The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has also favored a more collaborative festival using parks and sites off of Del Playa Drive with security, food set ups, music, restrooms, and a more inclusive schedule for the community. A meeting on that plan will take place in Isla Vista at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 20th.

County Supervisors were firm in their concerns about unsafe bluff top and patio parties that were over crowded and uncontrolled gatherings that have been difficult to measure or break up when there are safety issues or medical calls.

Supervisors Laura Capps and Joan Hartmann both recall talking to parents after fatal incidents over the years in Isla Vista as they stressed the safety priority.

There was also an alert about the ineffective use of cell phones when the crowd use overwhelms the towers making 911 calls sometimes impossible.

Student leaders were credited with their work on a solution and their presentations at town hall meetings and to the county leaders.

IVCSD President Spencer Brandt said he met with San Luis Obispo officials to find out how St. Patrick's Day events were controlled using rules and alternative activities that were supported by the community and some of what made that plan work, is being used in Isla Vista going forward.

