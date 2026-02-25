Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Actively Recruiting To Be Ready Around The Clock

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team is actively recruiting to increase its ranks to be ready to respond to a variety of call outs seven days a week.

This could be regional area or with other county needs on a mutual response basis.

It is an all volunteer team.

Search and Rescue is often called to local trails for injured or missing hikers. They are used during fire and flood emergencies to reach properties and assess public safety risks. They have also been used for evidence searches.

The team goes through regular training in all weather conditions including swift water rescues and rope rescues over bridges and rock formations.

To qualify you have to

Be at least 18 years old

Be in excellent physical shape

Possess a High School diploma

Have a valid drivers license

Be a US citizen or legal resident

Be of good moral character

Be willing to work as part of a team

No felony convictions

Be willing to commit many hours to the team

For more information go to: Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue

