Santa Barbara City Hall Off Limits During Holiday Fumigation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The holiday time off for Santa Barbara City Hall workers was a perfect time to do a fumigation project.

A circus-like tent from Lenz Pest Control has covered the building for the work. It is also fenced off.

City Hall dates back to 1922 when it was built for another use, but it has age and needs.

It's not known if there was a specific problem or need prior to this fumigation plan.

The building is often entered from De la Guerra Plaza, but the street address is on the Anacapa Street side, next to the parking lot for staff.

The Mayor and Councilmembers will not be able to access their offices during the fumigation and have made alternate plans if there is a city emergency.

The workers are on a break and will return Jan. 2.

Essential services including police, fire and some water managers remain on duty citywide.