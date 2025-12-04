Direct Relief Earns Top Charity Rating for 2025

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara–based Direct Relief has received a perfect 100 percent rating from Charity Navigator for 2025, marking its 15th consecutive Four-Star designation.

Charity Navigator, the nation’s leading independent nonprofit evaluator, cited the organization’s strong financial accountability, transparency, and impact.

Direct Relief is one of only four organizations nationwide to earn a spot on Charity Navigator’s list of Highly Rated Charities.

The non-profit was also recognized as one of Charity Navigator’s Best Humanitarian Relief Charities for 2025, highlighting its response to domestic disasters and international humanitarian crises.