TikTok ‘Door Kick’ Prank Sparks Safety Fears in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - A dangerous TikTok trend has struck Goleta’s University Village, where two school-age kids were caught on camera attempting the viral “Door Kick Challenge.”

The prank, gaining traction on social media, involves kicking homeowners’ front doors and fleeing, leaving residents shaken and properties at risk.

The University Village HOA is sounding the alarm, warning that the stunt is far from harmless.

“This isn’t just mischief — it’s dangerous,” said an HOA spokesperson. “It can damage doors, frighten residents, and put kids in harm’s way.”

With Halloween nearing, when pranks often surge, the HOA is urging Goleta parents to talk to their children about the risks.

Local authorities advise residents to call 911 if they catch perpetrators in the act or to report incidents to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The HOA is calling for community vigilance to stop this trend before it escalates.

