A special fund to protect a home in an earthquake is still available for a short time longer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Earthquake Brace & Bolt Seismic RetrofitProgram has funds for homeowners who have a house that was built before 1980.

The qualified homeowners can get a grant of $3000 to start.

Those with an income under $89,040 can request an additional grant of $7000.

The work will prevent a house from sliding or toppling off its foundation during an earthquake.

It is coordinated through the California Residential Mitigation Program.

