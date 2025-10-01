Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

A special fund to protect a home in an earthquake is still available for a short time longer

By
today at 9:22 am
Published 9:19 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Earthquake Brace & Bolt Seismic RetrofitProgram has funds for homeowners who have a house that was built before 1980.
The qualified homeowners can get a grant of $3000 to start.

Those with an income under $89,040 can request an additional grant of $7000.

The work will prevent a house from sliding or toppling off its foundation during an earthquake.

It is coordinated through the California Residential Mitigation Program.

For more information click here.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

