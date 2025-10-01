A special fund to protect a home in an earthquake is still available for a short time longer
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Earthquake Brace & Bolt Seismic RetrofitProgram has funds for homeowners who have a house that was built before 1980.
The qualified homeowners can get a grant of $3000 to start.
Those with an income under $89,040 can request an additional grant of $7000.
The work will prevent a house from sliding or toppling off its foundation during an earthquake.
It is coordinated through the California Residential Mitigation Program.
