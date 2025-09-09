Santa Barbara County Marks 175 Years with New Artwork Unveiling

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The County of Santa Barbara will reveal a new ceremonial resolution design at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The artwork comes from a countywide art contest celebrating the 175th anniversary of California and the County.

The winning artist will be announced live during the unveiling.

The new design will be used on ceremonial resolutions honoring people and organizations across the County.

