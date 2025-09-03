Skip to Content
Fire Rescue Drill Takes Place at the Granada Theatre Building

Santa Barbara City Fire
By
Updated
today at 6:14 pm
Published 5:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Smoke pouring out of the Granada Theatre building in downtown Santa Barbara with fire trucks lined up on State Street, created a realistic look to a drill this morning.

Santa Barbara City Fire and a county crew were inside and outside, even doing a simulated rescue from an upper floor.

Some people were concerned.

A social media post helped to clarify what was happening.

The drills are routine and have taken place both in the front of the building and on the north side through the back parking lot in the past.

A fire drill with smoke and an evacuation took place at the Granada building in downtown Santa Barbara.

The brand new $1.67-million ladder truck with a 107-foot aerial ladder was used.

The Granada is the tallest building in Santa Barbara at eight stories.

John Palminteri

