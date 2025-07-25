Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara’s newest ladder truck in service with the longest reach in the department’s history

The newest Santa Barbara City Fire ladder truck is now in service
John Palminteri
The newest Santa Barbara City Fire ladder truck is now in service
By
today at 11:48 am
Published 11:58 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City Fire Department put its newest and most sophisticated fire apparatus into service Friday. It is a truck with a ladder reach of 107 feet.

The truck was ordered in 2022 in anticipation of future needs.

It has a cost of $1.67 million. If it were to be ordered today, the price would be $2.28 million.

The crew from the previous truck transitioned their equipment after a morning ceremony.

This vehicle will be able to handle fire calls for all mid-rise or high-rise buildings primarily in the city of Santa Barbara, but also on mutual aid to Montecito and Carpinteria which do not have a ladder truck.

There are four in the county with the next closest in Goleta.

(More details, video and photos will be added later today.)

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
fire response
fire truck
KEYT
public safety
Santa Barbara
santa barbara city fire department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content