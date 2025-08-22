Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Trail Parking Closed During Heat Wave in Montecito

By
Published 6:38 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. - Parking for a popular front county trail in Montecito is closed during the current heat wave.

A new policy kicks in this restriction during the high fire "red flag" alerts.  That is underway now.

The closure of the Hot Springs Trail parking began Thursday at 9 a.m. and goes until Saturday at 9 p.m.

The parking area is on East Mountain Drive near Riven Rock.

Residents have complained about bon fire and tiki torches being used up the trails and near the water pools, even in high wind conditions.

The issue went to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to decided on the policy and enforcement.

The area will be patrolled by the CHP, Santa Barbara County Sheriff, Montecito Fire, the Santa Barbara County Parks Department and the Los Padres National Forest.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content