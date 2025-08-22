Trail Parking Closed During Heat Wave in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. - Parking for a popular front county trail in Montecito is closed during the current heat wave.

A new policy kicks in this restriction during the high fire "red flag" alerts. That is underway now.

The closure of the Hot Springs Trail parking began Thursday at 9 a.m. and goes until Saturday at 9 p.m.

The parking area is on East Mountain Drive near Riven Rock.

Residents have complained about bon fire and tiki torches being used up the trails and near the water pools, even in high wind conditions.

The issue went to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to decided on the policy and enforcement.

The area will be patrolled by the CHP, Santa Barbara County Sheriff, Montecito Fire, the Santa Barbara County Parks Department and the Los Padres National Forest.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

