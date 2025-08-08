Changes with Urchin Boat Docks at the Santa Barbara Harbor May Open Slots

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The popular urchin boating industry has had the opportunity to dock in a close location at the Santa Barbara harbor, but that is possibly changing.

A multi-year agreement expired last year but it was extended for another 12 months while the deal was reviewed.

The city says in a report, "since 1987, the north end of the Cabrillo Landing dock area of the Santa Barbara Harbor has been operated by the California Sea Urchin Commission (CSUC), Santa Barbara Chapter, to berth nine commercial fishing vessels under a license agreement with the Waterfront Department. The latest license agreement expired on August 31, 2024, and it is currently in holdover status."

The Santa Barbara Waterfront Department is now allowing those fishing vessels to stay if the owners enter into a commercial fishing vessel docking agreement like the other boaters in the harbor.

If not, and if they allow their spot to be vacated, the city can allow another commercial fishing vessel in that location under the standard agreement.

The proposal went before the Santa Barbara Ordinance Committee recently and it will get some fine tuning before it goes to the full City Council for a discussion and vote.

If passed, extensive messaging will be going out to the fishing communities that would have an interest in this site and as they open up, one of the nine slips as commercial fishing slips, to be governed under the Commercial Fishing Policy as Slip Permits.

The council will vote on the matter Tuesday at Santa Barbara City Hall.

