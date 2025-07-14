Campers being evacuated at cabins along El Capitan Creek as firefighters battle vegetation fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Campers are being evacuated from six cabins along El Capitan Creek as fire crews respond to a quarter-acre vegetation fire north of Highway 101 and El Capitan State Beach Monday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, there are downed power lines in the area and six cabins are directly threatened with a potential for up to 20 cabins in need of evacuation.

The flames currently have a slow rate of spread for the fire first called in around 5:10 p.m. with responders from Los Padres National Forest and California State Parks joining Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel on the ground and in the air shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.