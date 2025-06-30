Solar Panels Made in Goleta May One Day Orbit or Land on the Moon

GOLETA, Calif. - Redwire in Goleta has completed a key solar component to power systems capable of orbiting the moon with power and also working on the lunar surface for up to 90 days at a time.

Prior technology had a much shorter lifespan, about a week.

Redwire Civil and International Space President Mike Gold, "this is the culmination of a decade or more of work here in Goleta, of pursuing the dream of not only bringing people back to the moon but this time bringing them back to stay."

International partners from countries including Japan, Canada and United Arab Emirates joined in the presentation and Redwire says this project creates and grows domestic jobs.

Redwire CEO Pete Cannito said, "because it supports U.S. manufacturing jobs here in California in the United States. The foundation of what the U.S. is capable of doing in the terms of high tech in manufacturing you will see nothing better."

The large Rollout Solar Arrays known as 'ROSA' will be attached to an orbiting space craft and other smaller versions will have similar power uses.

Gold said, "so we hope to be using this technology, not only on the space station around the moon, but also on the surface of the moon itself."

The reveal was in a special design facility which required protective personal coverings for the staff and guests watching the debut.

The full deployment of the solar panels took only about seven minutes.

This power source with its longer uses has opened up many options.

Gold said, "we need to learn not only how to conduct science on the moon, but how to live off the land."

Because the solar panels can roll out and roll up, dust which can reduce the power, can be cleared off.

The next stop for the ROSA will be Palo Alto where it will be assembled to a space station orbiter.

Over the years, Redwire says Goleta has always been a high tech hub with solar technology goals.

"We are taking a little part of Goleta and sending it to moon, but know that the road to the moon goes through Goleta," said Gold with an enthusiastic voice.

The staff of about 200 employees also met with NASA officials.

