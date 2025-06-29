Earthquake Commemoration Ceremony for deadly quake 100 years ago

An earthquake commemoration ceremony brought people together Saturday to remember a deadly 6.3 earthquake that rocked Santa Barbara 100 years ago.

The historic disaster was marked on State Street with a ceremony.

Historian Neal Graffy says that at least 11 people died in the earthquake and 74 buildings were demolished.

Much of the rebuilding efforts shaped the current look of Santa Barbara.

The street fair included music from the Roaring Twenties, disaster preparedness booths, a vintage car show and an earthquake simulator.

Archival footage, photographs and newspaper clippings from the era were also available to be viewed.

