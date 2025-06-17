Skip to Content
Fire crews responding to vegetation fire off Highway 101 near Mariposa Reina

today at 4:42 pm
Published 4:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a fire along northbound Highway 101 near Calle Mariposa Reina Tuesday.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, this fire was initially reported at 4:20 p.m. as a fire in the center divider that eventually crossed into vegetation on the oceanside of Highway 101.

There is heavy traffic in the area already and all southbound lanes has been closed as part of the response shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This fire is different than the fire that sparked earlier Tuesday along the Gaviota Coast near Tajiguas Landfill Road. This fire is further west along Highway 101, larger, and started later.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

