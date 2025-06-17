Fire crews help with vegetation fire near Gaviota coast Tuesday afternoon

GAVIOTA, Calif. – Fire crews helped with a one-acre vegetation fire near the Gaviota Coast on Freeway 101 at Vista Point and Tajiguas Landfill Road just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Strong winds pushed the fire toward the ocean and the SBCFD advised those in the area to drive carefully on Highway 101, which remained open during the fire response.

The railroad in the area was closed due to the incident and firefighters worked up steep terrain with hoses and crews to put the fire out, according to the SBCFD.

Both the SBCFD and CAL FIRE SLO crews helped with the fire and the cause of the incident is under investigation.