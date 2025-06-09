Father Virgil Cordano Center Launches $10 Million Campaign to Build New Site in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Father Virgil Cordano Center is launching a capital campaign to build a new site in Santa Barbara.

This is a navigation center for people experiencing homelessness.

Directors of the center say the existing rented space at 4020 Calle Real is too small to meet growing demand and has rapidly aging building utilities.

A vacant parcel at 4085 State Street has been purchased to construct a new center.

A capital campaign has begun to raise $10 million for construction of new site.

The new facility will continue serving individuals experiencing homelessness and acute poverty.

It will provide day shelter, meals, case management, counseling, and community engagement.

The Fr. Virgil Cordano Center, opened in 2018, is Santa Barbara's first day navigation center for people experiencing homelessness.

It’s a collaborative effort of the Franciscan Friars at Old Mission Santa Barbara and the Daughters of Charity at St. Vincent's.

The Center provides essential services, including safe daytime shelter, nutritious meals, case management, hygiene facilities, and community programs.

It’s all aimed at offering hope, dignity, and a path to a better future for those in need.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.





