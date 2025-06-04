Mothers’ Helpers: Non-profit in Santa Barbara to Hire Bilingual Coordinator

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A non-profit focused on helping mothers in need is hiring a bilingual coordinator in Santa Barbara.

Thanks to a grant from the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara, Mothers' Helpers will be able to cover the salary and benefits of a part-time, bilingual coordinator for Mothers’ Helpers’ storefront support center.

From Women's Fund of Santa Barbara:

Baby essentials can easily total $2,500 in the first six months of an infant’s life.

These costs place a significant strain on low-income families.

Through community donations and volunteer workers, Mothers’ Helpers has been able to provide at no cost many of the items parents need for a new baby.

However, with only one paid, part-time program manager, Mothers’ Helpers now finds that they can no longer keep up with the large volume of donations and many requests from families.

Mothers’ Helpers will hire a part-time, bilingual coordinator for their support center.

This person will oversee daily operations, train and manage volunteers, help sort and store donations, supervise staffing of donation drop-off and pick-up hours, and work with the program manager to expedite the processing of parent requests.