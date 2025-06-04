Mothers’ Helpers: Non-profit in Santa Barbara to Hire Bilingual Coordinator
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A non-profit focused on helping mothers in need is hiring a bilingual coordinator in Santa Barbara.
Thanks to a grant from the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara, Mothers' Helpers will be able to cover the salary and benefits of a part-time, bilingual coordinator for Mothers’ Helpers’ storefront support center.
From Women's Fund of Santa Barbara:
Baby essentials can easily total $2,500 in the first six months of an infant’s life.
These costs place a significant strain on low-income families.
Through community donations and volunteer workers, Mothers’ Helpers has been able to provide at no cost many of the items parents need for a new baby.
However, with only one paid, part-time program manager, Mothers’ Helpers now finds that they can no longer keep up with the large volume of donations and many requests from families.
Mothers’ Helpers will hire a part-time, bilingual coordinator for their support center.
This person will oversee daily operations, train and manage volunteers, help sort and store donations, supervise staffing of donation drop-off and pick-up hours, and work with the program manager to expedite the processing of parent requests.
The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.