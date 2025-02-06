Community invited to 211 Community Day Celebration in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The community is welcomed to the 3rd annual 211 Community Day Celebration Saturday.

The celebration is hosted by CommUnify’s Energy Services and Head Start programs.

Attendees will get a chance to visit with over 70 nonprofit organizations.

This includes health services, kid’s activities, haircuts, and more.

The focus of the event is to highlight the work of the South County’s nonprofits.

It also connects residents to the many programs and services free of charge.

Organizations will be on hand to provide information as well as no-cost vaccines and health screenings for both children and adults.

211 Community Day Celebration is Saturday, Feb. 08 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the ‍Earl Warren Showgrounds.