Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Community invited to 211 Community Day Celebration in Santa Barbara

KEYT
By
today at 11:11 am
Published 11:49 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The community is welcomed to the 3rd annual 211 Community Day Celebration Saturday.

The celebration is hosted by CommUnify’s Energy Services and Head Start programs.

Attendees will get a chance to visit with over 70 nonprofit organizations.

This includes health services, kid’s activities, haircuts, and more.

The focus of the event is to highlight the work of the South County’s nonprofits.

It also connects residents to the many programs and services free of charge.

Organizations will be on hand to provide information as well as no-cost vaccines and health screenings for both children and adults.

211 Community Day Celebration is Saturday, Feb. 08 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the ‍Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
area non-profits
Communify
community
earl warren showgrounds
Head Start
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content